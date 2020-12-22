Apollo Tyres enters online space with launch of e-commerce portal

Leading tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres on Tuesday launched an e-commerce portal — shop.apollotyres.com — for passenger-car and two-wheeler tyre customers in India.

This will work on the ‘buy online, fit offline’ model, where in consumers can purchase their chosen tyre online and book an appointment with an Apollo Tyres’ dealer nearest to their location to get the tyres fitted and serviced, the company said in a statement.

The company is starting this service for customers based in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi, which will soon be expanded to other cities across the country.

This e-shop is a direct response from the company to the increase in customer search queries to buy tyres online, especially during the last few months of the pandemic. The customers can smoothly buy Apollo tyres online, with the confidence of getting them installed by an expert at the trusted local retailer, it said.

The company will be also offering technical support through a 24x7 call centre to help customers in their buying journey, for example, tyre comparisons and selection, the company said.

“This launch symbolises the next step in our growth journey in India and our commitment to respond to customer needs. This e-commerce platform will offer the consumers with a seamless online shopping experience, in addition to enabling an incremental growth for the local retail partners,” Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said.

He said this will further expand the company’s reach and help acquire new customers in both passenger vehicle and two-wheeler tyre segments.

The customers using Apollo Tyres’ e-commerce portal will have the advantage of understanding the features of the tyres which are best suited for their vehicle, and compare them as well, before finalising their purchase.

The pricing of products and services will be uniform and transparent across channels, along with easy pay options — online payment instruments, including EMIs, and cash-on-delivery — for the benefit of the customers, the company added.