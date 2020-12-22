Apollo Tyres enters online space with launch of e-commerce portal

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Leading tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres on Tuesday launched an e-commerce portal — shop.apollotyres.com — for passenger-car and two-wheeler tyre customers in India.
This will work on the ‘buy online, fit offline’ model, where in consumers can purchase their chosen tyre online and book an appointment with an Apollo Tyres’ dealer nearest to their location to get the tyres fitted and serviced, the company said in a statement.
The company is starting this service for customers based in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi, which will soon be expanded to other cities across the country.
This e-shop is a direct response from the company to the increase in customer search queries to buy tyres online, especially during the last few months of the pandemic. The customers can smoothly buy Apollo tyres online, with the confidence of getting them installed by an expert at the trusted local retailer, it said.
The company will be also offering technical support through a 24x7 call centre to help customers in their buying journey, for example, tyre comparisons and selection, the company said.
“This launch symbolises the next step in our growth journey in India and our commitment to respond to customer needs. This e-commerce platform will offer the consumers with a seamless online shopping experience, in addition to enabling an incremental growth for the local retail partners,” Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said.
He said this will further expand the company’s reach and help acquire new customers in both passenger vehicle and two-wheeler tyre segments.
The customers using Apollo Tyres’ e-commerce portal will have the advantage of understanding the features of the tyres which are best suited for their vehicle, and compare them as well, before finalising their purchase.
The pricing of products and services will be uniform and transparent across channels, along with easy pay options — online payment instruments, including EMIs, and cash-on-delivery — for the benefit of the customers, the company added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...