ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel starts operations at Odisha mine

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has commenced operations at the Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore mine in Odisha.

Spread over 139.165 hectares, the iron ore block has an estimated resources of about 98.61 million tonnes (mt) and is the first to be auctioned in India under the Mineral Auction Rule, 2015.

The captive mine will produce two mt of iron ore this year and will gradually be ramped up to its rated capacity of 7.16 mtpa.

It will initially operate with the direct employment of 600 people and indirect employment of nearly 2,500. The iron ore will be supplied to the beneficiation plant in Dabuna from where the feed will reach the pellet plant at Paradeep.

Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said ArcelorMittal has significant experience in operating mines that support steel-making operations across the globe and AM/NS India will draw on the industry-leading practices to apply them here.