ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel starts operations at Odisha mine

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has commenced operations at the Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore mine in Odisha.
Spread over 139.165 hectares, the iron ore block has an estimated resources of about 98.61 million tonnes (mt) and is the first to be auctioned in India under the Mineral Auction Rule, 2015.
The captive mine will produce two mt of iron ore this year and will gradually be ramped up to its rated capacity of 7.16 mtpa.
It will initially operate with the direct employment of 600 people and indirect employment of nearly 2,500. The iron ore will be supplied to the beneficiation plant in Dabuna from where the feed will reach the pellet plant at Paradeep.
Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said ArcelorMittal has significant experience in operating mines that support steel-making operations across the globe and AM/NS India will draw on the industry-leading practices to apply them here.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...