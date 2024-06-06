Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), announced the appointment of Arun Neelakantan, as the Executive Director of Customer Development at the company. He is presently the chief digital officer. He will take charge from July 1.

Also read:HUL appoints Vipul Mathur as Executive Director for personal care

Neelakantan, will replace Kedar Lele, who will now be pursuing an external opportunity. Neelakantan started his career with HUL, as a key account manager, in modern trade, after completing his Bachelor’s Degree from IIT Madras, a Master’s from Penn State University, and an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB). The company stated under Neelakantan’s leadership, the South region went on to launch several initiatives for customer development in India, backed by consumer insights. He played a role in accelerating HUL’s digital transformation programme, across consumer, operations ecosystems, strengthened data, and digital capabilities for category and e-commerce teams.

“Arun has a proven track record in various roles across the organisation. With his deep understanding of the customer development landscape in the country, coupled with his knowledge of channels of the future, and expertise in data and technology, I am sure he will help take HUL Customer Development, and Sales to greater heights,” said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL