Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever Limited appointed Vipul Mathur as the Executive Director for the personal care division from June 1, 2024.

Vipul, 45, is currently the head of growth and transformation at the company and joined the company in 2003 as a management trainee after completing his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta.

The company stated that Vipul led the mobile marketing and rural marketing for one of HUL’s highest penetrated FMCG detergent brands - Wheel and Kan Khajura Tesan (KKT), India’s first mobile-based radio platform with branded content from 10 Unilever brands. Further, in his previous role, as Vice-President for Modern Trade and eCommerce, he strengthened the company’s omnichannel strategy and drove portfolio transformation for HUL in high-growth emerging channels.

“Vipul is an accomplished marketeer and a business leader, known for his collaborative leadership style. He has been working closely with me to shape the long-term business strategy for HUL and I am sure in his new role, he will ably steer the personal care business to seize growth opportunities”, said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, of HUL