AstraZeneca inks big deals in search for ‘people’s vaccine’

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The trend of collaborating on prospective Covid-19 drugs and vaccines continues, as drugmaker AstraZeneca signed multiple agreements to broaden access to a prospective vaccine from the University of Oxford.
AstraZeneca has an existing development and distribution agreement with the Oxford University on its Covid-19 vaccine and it recently signed a spate of agreements with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and India’s vaccine-producer the Serum Institute of India (SII) to facilitate “equitable global access” to this product.
The latest $750-million agreement with CEPI and Gavi would support the manufacturing, procurement and distribution of 300 million doses of the vaccine, with delivery starting by the end of the year, the company said.
Additionally, the licensing agreement with Serum was to supply one billion doses for low and middle-income countries, with a commitment to provide 400 million before the end of 2020, AstraZeneca added. AstraZeneca has existing partnerships with the UK and the US, a strategy that the industry calls “at risk” commitments on funding and production, in anticipation that the vaccine trials deliver positive outcomes.
“AstraZeneca recognises that the vaccine may not work but is committed to progressing the clinical programme with speed and scaling up manufacturing at risk,” the company said.
Interestingly, the agreements come even as reports suggested that studies in monkeys showed the Oxford vaccine not entirely protecting against the virus.
Subsequent reports, though, refuted this observation.
AZ’s agreement with CEPI and Gavi is also the first “advanced market commitment” through the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global mechanism co-chaired by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO), the company said.
Ahead of these alliances being formalised, humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders - MSF) had urged global leaders to demand pharmaceutical corporations commit to selling any potential future Covid-19 vaccine at cost. Especially since heads of state had referred to prospective Covid vaccines as “global public goods” and “the people’s vaccine”, MSF said.
Kate Elder, Senior Vaccines Policy Advisor for MSF’s Access Campaign, said: “We can’t apply business-as-usual principles here, where the highest bidders get to protect their people from this disease first, while the rest of the world is left behind. Governments must ensure any future Covid-19 vaccines are sold at cost and universally accessible to all across the world.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Valuation could rise further in a foreign listing
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...