AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 net declines 45 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 09, 2021

The board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 45.03 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹10.24 crore for the June ended quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹18.63 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹175.40 crore for the quarter. It was ₹193.57 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, the filing said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at ₹3,364.45 per scrip on BSE, down 1.23 per cent from its previous close.

Published on August 09, 2021

Quarterly Results
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
