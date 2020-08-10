Companies

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 profit declines 13% at ₹18.63 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 10, 2020 Published on August 10, 2020

AZ has an existing development agreement with Oxford University for its virus vaccine

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 13.38 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹18.63 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹21.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹193.57 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹204.56 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21, the filing said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were trading at ₹3,381.65 per scrip on BSE, up 1.50 per cent over previous close.

Published on August 10, 2020
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
