AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 profit declines 13% at ₹18.63 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 13.38 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹18.63 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹21.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹193.57 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹204.56 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21, the filing said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were trading at ₹3,381.65 per scrip on BSE, up 1.50 per cent over previous close.