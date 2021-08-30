At CavinKare, Next Gen to steer key verticals

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The 38-year-old Chennai-based FMCG company CavinKare, which brought the ‘sachet’ revolution in India through its Chik Shampoo, is restructuring, with its founder CK Ranganathan all set to make way for the next-gen to run key verticals as part of a succession plan.
Ranganathan’s children will take over more responsibilities in the business while he will concentrate on innovation, apart from devoting time to external commitments with organisations such as CII, AIMA and TiE.
“Yes, it is a part of a succession plan. It is best to do it when the company is private. This is also a prelude to the planned IPO in a few years. I am not retiring. I will be active in the company focussing on innovation and taking care of commitments outside the company,” he told media in a virtual roundtable.
“The company has grown to a size and we would like to bring in a far more growth-oriented structure that brings in sharp focus for CavinKare 2.0 with thrust on innovation, e-commerce and combined synergies among multiple divisions,” he said.
As part of the restructuring, the FMCG vertical is consolidated and will be led by Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Director and CEO, CavinKare, who has built a strong team for personal care that is growing at a healthy rate. He will be taking charge as the Group CEO and lead digital practices. E-commerce will also come under him with a special thrust from Ranganathan’s daughter Amudhavalli Ranganathan, who is looking after CK College of Engineering & Technology in Cuddalore.
Ranganathan’s son Manuranjith Ranganathan who started CK Bakery, will head the retail business that includes dairy, salon and the animal hospital initiative SANCHU. He will report directly to Ranganathan.
The company was first named as Chik India; then renamed to Beauty Cosmetics in 1990 before being called CavinKare Pvt Ltd in 1998. From then, there was no looking back with innovation-led transformation transforming CavinKare from a personal care player to a FMCG conglomerate with dairy, snacks, food, beverages and professional care business.
With revenue of around ₹1,700 crore, the company aims to achieve ₹5,000 crore over three years. The company will invest ₹800-1,000 crore with nearly 50 per cent of it on dairy business, which will grow much faster, said Ranganathan. If Covid had not affected the business, the revenue would have been more than ₹2,250 crore, he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...