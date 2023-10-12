Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has introduced a 10-year Roadside Assistance program for its customers. This extended assistance initiative applies to vehicles sold from October 1, 2023. The Roadside Assistance program includes 24x7x365 coverage, ensuring customers have access to support at any time. It provides 100 per cent coverage across India, offering on-site repairs, fuel delivery, and assistance with spare keys. Additionally, it offers travel and accommodation facilities, adding convenience for customers in unexpected situations.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed Audi’s commitment to its customers by offering this program. “At Audi India, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services - it is about creating an experience that is seamless, hassle-free, and comforting throughout the ownership period,” says Balbir.

The program also encompasses custody, transportation, storage, and safekeeping of the vehicle, further enhancing customer support. Specially designed towing platforms are part of the assistance package, contributing to a comprehensive support system for Audi owners. Audi India’s introduction of this 10-year Roadside Assistance Program aims to provide Audi customers with peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.