German luxury carmaker Audi has introduced its new electric vehicle range, Audi Q8 E-tron, in India, eight months after its global launch, at a starting price of ₹1.13 crore. The vehicle line-up comprises four variants.

DC charging convenience is a priority for the company, with over 1,000 charge points accessible through the ‘My Audi Connect’ app, of which, the company and dealerships own 100 chargers. Two charging units are provided on both sides of the car.

On the availability and waiting period of the car, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said: “The car is immediately available for customers, and there’s an option for pre-fixed configurations or designing their own with a 5-6 month waiting period. There are nine standard colors, but 48 colours are available with a wait.”

The company aims to be customer-centric and sustainably profitable, with 97 per cent growth in the first six months, doubling sales to 3,500 cars. The focus is on maintaining luxury and customer happiness. Inflation, at 7 per cent, has an impact, but is within the normal range for India. More price increases are expected, but in the luxury space, it’s not a significant concern,” said Dhillon.

The vehicle’s features Audi Drive Select with adaptive air suspension and e-quattro all-wheel drive. Their exterior design includes distinctive single frame projection lights and a panoramic sunroof, while the interiors offer Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound system. Audi has given 10-year Road Side Assistance, an 8-year high voltage battery warranty, and a 2+3 years warranty package.