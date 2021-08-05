Aurobindo pharma plans to commercialise Covid19 vaccine, ties up with US-based Vaxxinity

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Aurobindo Pharma is working on commercialising a multitope peptide-based Covid19 vaccine in collaboration with a US-based company, Vaxxinity.
“We are channelising our efforts to develop capabilities to commercialise Covid19 vaccine. We have already entered into an exclusive license agreement with Vaxxinity, a US-based company to develop, commercialise and manufacture UB612, a multitope peptide-based vaccine for covid,” K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma said .
Vaxxinity's phase II trials were currently in progress in Taiwan which are expected to be completed by second quarter of FY22, Reddy said in his message to the shareholders in the annual report of the Hyderabad-based company for the year 2020-21 released on Thursday.
According to him, Vaxxinity had already applied for phase II/III clinical trials in India. Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma’s viral vaccine facility will be ready for commercial production by the end of July 2021.
Why you should buy Aurobindo Pharma stock
The company, with a revenue of ₹24,775 crore (FY21) is also making steady progress in building its biosimilars portfolio targeting a market opportunity of over $50 billion.
“We are developing 15 biosimilars, which reflects our commitment to build a sustainable biosimilars business over the medium term,’’ Reddy said adding that his company was initiating work on immuno-oncology to ensure a strategic continuity of its product portfolio in a critical therapeutic segment with anti-PD1s.
The company was now targeting products with higher complexity, making inroads into the speciality segment in the US and has `firm plans’ to expand in the second largest pharma market (China).
The company is also reinforcing its prominence in the EU market and other key growth markets (Canada and South Africa) and Brazil, he added.
Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net down 7.2%
Aurobindo is also looking at its injectables business as a key growth lever going ahead. It has `strong presence’ in injectables across delivery systems such as liquid and lyophilised vials, bags, ampoules, and pre-filled syringes with `robust’ manufacturing and execution capabilities as well, Reddy added,
'We completed the construction of an injectable facility in the US, which will be a dedicated unit to manufacture high-value and low-volume products. We are also setting up another injectables facility in Visakhapatnam for Europe and growth markets, which is expected to be ready for commercial production in the next 15-18 months,' Reddy noted.
Aurobindo Pharma is also looking to expand production capacity of APIs in order to increase supplies to external parties.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...