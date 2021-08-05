Aurobindo pharma plans to commercialise Covid19 vaccine, ties up with US-based Vaxxinity

Aurobindo Pharma is working on commercialising a multitope peptide-based Covid19 vaccine in collaboration with a US-based company, Vaxxinity.

“We are channelising our efforts to develop capabilities to commercialise Covid19 vaccine. We have already entered into an exclusive license agreement with Vaxxinity, a US-based company to develop, commercialise and manufacture UB612, a multitope peptide-based vaccine for covid,” K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma said .

Vaxxinity's phase II trials were currently in progress in Taiwan which are expected to be completed by second quarter of FY22, Reddy said in his message to the shareholders in the annual report of the Hyderabad-based company for the year 2020-21 released on Thursday.

According to him, Vaxxinity had already applied for phase II/III clinical trials in India. Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma’s viral vaccine facility will be ready for commercial production by the end of July 2021.

Why you should buy Aurobindo Pharma stock

Biosimilars

The company, with a revenue of ₹24,775 crore (FY21) is also making steady progress in building its biosimilars portfolio targeting a market opportunity of over $50 billion.

“We are developing 15 biosimilars, which reflects our commitment to build a sustainable biosimilars business over the medium term,’’ Reddy said adding that his company was initiating work on immuno-oncology to ensure a strategic continuity of its product portfolio in a critical therapeutic segment with anti-PD1s.

The company was now targeting products with higher complexity, making inroads into the speciality segment in the US and has `firm plans’ to expand in the second largest pharma market (China).

The company is also reinforcing its prominence in the EU market and other key growth markets (Canada and South Africa) and Brazil, he added.

Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net down 7.2%

Injectables

Aurobindo is also looking at its injectables business as a key growth lever going ahead. It has `strong presence’ in injectables across delivery systems such as liquid and lyophilised vials, bags, ampoules, and pre-filled syringes with `robust’ manufacturing and execution capabilities as well, Reddy added,

'We completed the construction of an injectable facility in the US, which will be a dedicated unit to manufacture high-value and low-volume products. We are also setting up another injectables facility in Visakhapatnam for Europe and growth markets, which is expected to be ready for commercial production in the next 15-18 months,' Reddy noted.

Aurobindo Pharma is also looking to expand production capacity of APIs in order to increase supplies to external parties.