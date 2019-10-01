Bajaj Auto total sales down 20% in September

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent fall in total sales at 4,02,035 units in September. The company had sold 5,02,009 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in September this year stood at 2,15,501 units as against 3,11,503 units, down 31 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,36,730 units, showing a decline of 22 per cent as compared to 4,30,939 units sold in August last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 65,305 units as against 71,070 units in the same month last year, down 8 per cent, the company said. Exports in September declined 2 per cent to 1,86,534 units as against 1,90,506 units exported in the corresponding month last year, it added.