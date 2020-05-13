Balaji Telefilms ranks first among Nifty media companies

Balaji Telefilms ranks number one among the Nifty media companies, with a gender balance of 35 per cent, followed by Network 18 with a 29 per cent. Zee Media, with a 28 per cent, came in third, according to a study by Myrna Labs, a gender intelligence company.

PVR topped the charts on gender balance on companies’ board amongst Nifty media firms, while Balajee Telefilms was the only firm with a balanced leadership team.

Nifty media is is still doing better than Nifty 50, which was found snoozing with a 10 per cent gender balance, it said.

Nifty media shows an overall leadership team gender balance of 19 per cent, compared with 7 per cent of Nifty 50. Even on balance on boards, Nifty media with 22 per cent gender balance, performs marginally better than Nifty 50, which has an 18 per cent gender balance.

The ceiling for women on boards stops at three. That remains the same for both Nifty 50 and Nifty media with no more than three women in boards of these companies.

“Leadership is where accountability to shift the balance lies. So whether gender balance is a problem or an opportunity at a firm, it’s the leadership that frames the narrative, charts actions and reflects results. Just knowing gender equality is a business issue and not a women’s issue is not enough, it means that we talk about diversity, empower women and hire male leaders. The Gender Balance Scorecard is a tool for leaders aiming to shift towards balance,” Leena Chakrabarti, founder of myrna labs, said.