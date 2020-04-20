Amid lockdown, media stocks entertain investors

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Shares of TV media and entertainment content providers have witnessed a sharp rally in the last 15 days after hitting multi-year lows.
Sun TV Networks, which tumbled to a low of ₹259.55 early this month, rose to ₹375 on Monday, a gain of 42 per cent. Balaji Telefilms, one of the content generators, flared up 70 per cent from its recent low of ₹28 to ₹48. Similarly, Entertainment Network, Shemaroo Entertainment, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, TV Today Network and TV Today Broadcast all have gained in the range of 30-60 per cent.
Though the Covid-19 outbreak has led to a nation-wide lockdown and hampered economic growth, broadcasting industry has been witnessing a huge uptick in TV viewership, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
According to analysts, in the initial shutdown period, most of the cities across India had avoided even newspapers, fearing spread of Covid-19 and that led to most newspapers organisation to shut or do partial operation only. “This forced most people turn towards television for Covid-19-related news initially and then other entertainment serials to kill boredom,” said a market observer based at Chennai.
Motilal Oswal report said: “The lockdown has positively impacted TV viewership in week-13 (starting March 39, 2020). According to a Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) report, viewership is up a significant 43 per cent since the pre Covid-19 period.” News, sports and movie genres have seen phenomenal increase in viewership while general entertainment channel, given the lack of new content, have seen limited gains.
“Listed players such as Zee TV, which are focussed on GEC, have seen limited gains, while Sun TV has seen improvement in market share,” said Motilal Oswal report.
Meanwhile, Balaji Telefilms said, that its Digital SVOD (subscription video on demand) business ALTBalaji has seen a significant increase in engagement levels as consumers are switching their content consumption online. ALTBalaji continues to be a leader in the original Hindi SVOD space and one of the few homegrown success stories in the over-the-top space.
However, these are initial days said the Chennai-based analyst. “Though the traffic has increased, it does not necessarily mean revenues,” he cautioned. The full impact of of Covid-19 will be known only after the complete lift out, he said.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...