Bata realigns product offerings to cater to demand for open and washable footwear

Bata India is realigning product offerings to cater to increasing demand for open footwear and washable footwear. It is also expanding its e-commerce presence.
According to Ashwani Windlass, Chairman, Bata India Limited, Covid-19 has changed day-to-day lives and is also “going to change” consumer sentiments and behaviour in multiple ways.
The company has maintained its focus on strengthening and diversifying the product portfolio.
“We have also realigned our product offerings to cater to the demand for open footwear and washable footwear,” he said addressing shareholders during the company’s annual general meeting.
“Bata India is also expanding e-commerce footprint by ramping up its presence in online marketplaces,” Windlass added.
The company’s omni-channel home delivery offerings cover more than 900 stores pan-India.
According to Windlass, continuing spread of the virus and lockdowns – that include intermittent and localized ones – may continue to affect and limit footfalls at stores, for quite some time.
“Actual demand recovery shall be concurrent with overall economic recovery which is inching up now. There is still some more time to go before we can see a complete reinstatement of pre-Covid state of affairs,” he said.
The ongoing end of season sale and upcoming festival season, “will lead to an increase in customer footfalls” (at stores) and a revival in the sales number, he hoped.
