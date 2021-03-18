Companies

Bewakoof raises $4 m from IvyCap Ventures

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on March 18, 2021

Will invest in superior customer experience, technology

Bewakoof, a D2C fashion brand, has secured $4 million from IvyCap Ventures. With the capital infusion, the company is looking at facilitating superior customer experience, investing in technology and newer product categories as it prepares for the next phase of growth.

Founded in 2012 by Prabhkiran Singh and Siddharth Munot, Bewakoof is a D2C fashion brand built on social media, with content marketing being a key growth strategy. The brand philosophy is to add lightheartedness to life through its self-expressive products and fun shopping experiences.

Bewakoof creates content that is relatable and contemporary humor that has built an organic following for the brand of 4.5 million fans on Facebook and 1.4 million fans on Instagram.

fashion
venture capital
