Bombay High Court grants injunction in favour of Zee

The Bombay High Court granted an injunction in favour of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday. This will give the media entertainment entity relief from the bitter boardroom battle it was fighting against Invesco, who sought the removal of promoter and MD Punit Goenka.

The American Investment fund, Invesco, took Zee to court last month in order to compel Zee to hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on removal of Goenka from the court. After a month-long battle, Bombay High Court has restrained Invesco from pursuing the EGM.