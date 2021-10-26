Companies

Bombay High Court grants injunction in favour of Zee

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 26, 2021

To give the media entertainment company relief from boardroom battle against Invesco

The Bombay High Court granted an injunction in favour of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday. This will give the media entertainment entity relief from the bitter boardroom battle it was fighting against Invesco, who sought the removal of promoter and MD Punit Goenka.

The American Investment fund, Invesco, took Zee to court last month in order to compel Zee to hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on removal of Goenka from the court. After a month-long battle, Bombay High Court has restrained Invesco from pursuing the EGM.

More
ZEE cancels board meeting

More
Invesco trying to sabotage deal with Sony: Punit Goenka

More
In relief for Invesco, HC asks Zee to conduct EGM

More
SEBI examining Invesco’s role in proposing RIL-Zee deal
 

Published on October 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like