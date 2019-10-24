Box office collections: Multiplexes do well in Q2

India’s multiplex chains, one of the major stakeholders in the movie industry, witnessed an encouraging period during the second quarter of 2019-20. The footfalls in at least two of the multiplexes listed on stock exchanges went up by more than 25 per cent during this period.

Multiplexes are a major player in the movie exhibition infrastructure in the country. ‘India’s digital future: Mass of niches’, which was published by KPMG in August, had stated that multiplexes earn more than half of India’s theatre revenues for movies.

According to the report, the country has a total of around 9,600 screens. The share of multiplexes to the total screens is around 2,950.

PVR and Inox

Both PVR and Inox together have more than 45 per cent of screens in the multiplex segment. An investor update by PVR puts its total screen count at 800, and an earnings presentation by Inox puts the number of its screens in the country at 598.

The number of footfalls increased by 39 per cent and 29 per cent at Inox and PVR, respectively, during the second quarter of 2019-20.

Inox’s earnings presentation said that the top five movies — Mission Mangal, The Lion King, Super 30, Chhichhore and Saaho — contributed around 0.84 crore of footfalls, amounting to around 44 per cent of the total footfalls during Q2 of 2019-20. The number of overall footfalls at Inox properties was at 1.90 crore during the period.

During the second quarter of 2018-19, the top five movies —Sanju, Stree, Gold, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Dhadak — stood at 0.62 crore, amounting to around 45 per cent of the total footfalls. Total number of overall footfalls during that period was 1.37 crore.

The number of seats at Inox screens stood at 1.40 lakh during Q2 of 2019-20.

The footfalls for PVR stood at 2.93 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20 as against 2.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The total number of seats in PVR’s screens stood at 1.75 lakh during Q2 of FY20.

The net profits of Inox and PVR, went up by 327 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019-20.