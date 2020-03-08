Brahmins Foods is keen on making a pan India presence

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Brahmins Foods, South India’s leading spices and breakfast powder maker, is looking at raising its production capacity to 1200 tonnes per year, as the company’s fourth production unit is getting ready by July.
Sreenath Vishnu, Executive Director, Brahmins group said that the new factory at an investment of ₹6 crore would be coming up at Paingottoor near Thodupuzha in fully automatic facilities across 10 acre.
Participating in a meet-the-programme press orgnaised by Ernakulam Press Club, he said that the company is expected to achieve a sales turnover of ₹85 crore in the current fiscal and targeting around ₹105 crore in the next year.
Of the ₹1500 crore spices and breakfast powder market in Kerala, Brahmins have got only less than 5 per cent market share mainly because of the company’s focus on the vegetarian segment, which is still in its nascent stage.
“We do not focus on volumes now as we believe it will affect quality”, he said.
The company has also restricted its export share to around 20 per cent and concentrate on the domestic market on account of the huge and untapped potential. The brand is also keen on making a pan India presence, and as a first step, has spread across Karnataka through Reliance Fresh and other modern trade outlets. The next target is Maharashtra, he said.
The group had added coconut oil to its product range and as a brand variation had launched premium instant coffee under the brand name Viktor, sourcing Coorg coffee from Tatas. Viktor will add new variants including pure coffee. Viktor's various coffee varieties are specially mixed by Tatas for us, he added.
Sreenath, who is also the Vice Chairman-elect, CII Kerala chapter, said the state government’s pro-active industrial policy have helped attract more players especially in the unorganized sector to start doing business. Various government departments have been very positive to the business community. In this context, CII is expected to attract more members in the state and share more benefits among its members.
On his hobby business, Rytol, a premium handmade pen brand, will open its first exclusive outlet in Kochi's Oberon Mall within a couple of months.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The year 2019-20 could be a washout with poor results , and likely impact of coronavirus
RBI’s proposal to write off AT1 bonds of Yes Bank is bad news for MF investors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...