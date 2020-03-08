Brahmins Foods is keen on making a pan India presence

Brahmins Foods, South India’s leading spices and breakfast powder maker, is looking at raising its production capacity to 1200 tonnes per year, as the company’s fourth production unit is getting ready by July.

Sreenath Vishnu, Executive Director, Brahmins group said that the new factory at an investment of ₹6 crore would be coming up at Paingottoor near Thodupuzha in fully automatic facilities across 10 acre.

Sales turnover

Participating in a meet-the-programme press orgnaised by Ernakulam Press Club, he said that the company is expected to achieve a sales turnover of ₹85 crore in the current fiscal and targeting around ₹105 crore in the next year.

Of the ₹1500 crore spices and breakfast powder market in Kerala, Brahmins have got only less than 5 per cent market share mainly because of the company’s focus on the vegetarian segment, which is still in its nascent stage.

“We do not focus on volumes now as we believe it will affect quality”, he said.

Business plans

The company has also restricted its export share to around 20 per cent and concentrate on the domestic market on account of the huge and untapped potential. The brand is also keen on making a pan India presence, and as a first step, has spread across Karnataka through Reliance Fresh and other modern trade outlets. The next target is Maharashtra, he said.

The group had added coconut oil to its product range and as a brand variation had launched premium instant coffee under the brand name Viktor, sourcing Coorg coffee from Tatas. Viktor will add new variants including pure coffee. Viktor's various coffee varieties are specially mixed by Tatas for us, he added.

Sreenath, who is also the Vice Chairman-elect, CII Kerala chapter, said the state government’s pro-active industrial policy have helped attract more players especially in the unorganized sector to start doing business. Various government departments have been very positive to the business community. In this context, CII is expected to attract more members in the state and share more benefits among its members.

On his hobby business, Rytol, a premium handmade pen brand, will open its first exclusive outlet in Kochi's Oberon Mall within a couple of months.