Brightcom Group Q4 net profit rises 30%

Brightcom Group, a digital marketing solutions company, posted a net profit of ₹140 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, as against ₹107.64 crore, showing a growth of 30 per cent.

It registered a revenue of ₹718.35 crore in the quarter as against ₹633 crore, showing a growth of 11.34 per cent.

The firm posted a net profit of ₹483 crore (₹440 crore) in the financial year 2020-21 on a revenue of ₹2,856 crore (₹2,692 crore) in the previous year.

The board of directors recommended a bonus issue in terms of one bonus share for every four equity shares (1:4) held by the shareholders.

The board recommended that a dividend of ₹0.05 per share.