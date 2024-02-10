Bus ticketing platform, redBus, on Saturday said it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and now offers multi-modal transport booking services on its platform in various cities. By integrating with the ONDC Network, redBus will offer auto rickshaw booking in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad, and metro ticket booking in Chennai and Kochi. The platforms said this makes it the first first independent mobility app on the ONDC Network with a focus on first and last-mile connectivity for its travellers.

Users in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad will be able to book auto rickshaws through the redBus Android app. The service is being facilitated through a technical collaboration with Juspay which provides the support to integrate with ONDC APIs. “redBus is enhancing the overall travel experience by streamlining the auto rickshaw booking process and providing more options for auto users. The initial rollout will take place in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, with plans to extend the service to other cities in the future in collaboration with local apps,” the official statement added.

Booking metro tickets

redBus users in Chennai and soon Kochi will be able to book metro tickets through its Android app. “The tech integration for metro ticket booking ensures a smooth and user-friendly experience for commuters, while making the travel experience for bus travellers more efficient as they can plan their entire commute seamlessly,” it added.

“ONDC is a multi-force enabler in India and we are pleased to be working with them to provide user convenience while promoting a diverse range of choices. ONDC’s commitment to transforming the e-commerce network aligns seamlessly with redBus’ vision of a digital India. Together with ONDC, we are not merely providing mobility services; we’re delivering a reliable first and last-mile travel experience for our users, setting new benchmarks in convenience and choice for customers” said Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus.

“Our larger goal is to promote e-commerce adoption while simultaneously boosting the growth of start-ups, and creating a conducive environment for businesses to grow. We believe that redBus joining the ONDC network is a step further in this direction. Our work with redBus will not only reinforce our dedication to this ethos but also brings forth a shared vision of mobility that transcends traditional mobility solutions” said T Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC.