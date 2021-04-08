BYJU’S launches global live online one-on-one learning platform

Edtech company BYJU’S, with 80 million registered students on its flagship learning app, has announced the global launch of its one-on-one live online learning platform ‘BYJU’S Future School’.

The launch builds on the success of its subsidiary WhiteHat Jr in India and select countries globally, who set new benchmarks in live online 1:1 learning. Karan Bajaj, who successfully established the live learning model with WhiteHat Jr in India, will lead BYJU’S Future School’s global expansion.

BYJU’S Future School helps cross the bridge from passive to active learning by offering an interactive learning platform that blends real-time instruction with lessons that generate creative outcomes for kids aged between 6-18 years. To start with, the school will offer coding and Math in the USA, UK, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico in May and will progressively expand to more geographies in the near future.

The proprietary activity-based curriculum for coding helps children learn concepts through creating and building applications, facilitated by an expert teacher. The Math program is built on a curriculum anchored on storytelling to help students learn in an engaging manner and also to understand real-life applications of Math. Both the programs are designed to help children create on their own and learn as per their pace and style with their teacher.

New subjects such as Science, Music, English and Fine Arts are being currently developed based on the philosophy of making children creators, inspiring them to explore and make Mobile Apps, Websites, Games, Music, and Art. Powered by 11,000 qualified women teachers based in India engaging with students from English-speaking countries, BYJU’S Future School is further targeting to penetrate deeper into non-English speaking markets such as Mexico and Brazil. The coding curriculum will also be available in Spanish and Portuguese, besides onboarding qualified women teachers who engage with students in these two countries.

“We believe that through technology, we can inspire kids all over the world to fall in love with learning. Our global expansion comes at a critical time as families are actively looking for supplemental learning that encourages their children to be creative and learn by doing. This launch furthers our vision of creating active learners across the world,” said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, BYJU’S, in a statement.