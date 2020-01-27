CAIT welcomes Donald Trump’s move to curb fake goods sales on e-commerce platforms

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an apex body representing traders across the country, has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s move to release new rules to curb the sales of counterfeit and pirated goods on e-commerce platforms.
The new US strategy is to shift the liability for counterfeit goods from third parties to e-commerce platforms. This is in response to an April 2019 presidential memo in which Trump had instructed the Department of Homeland Security to compose a report in conjunction with the Commerce Department, the Attorney General and other federal agencies, with recommendations for combating counterfeit goods in the American marketplace within 210 days.
The new recommendations published by the US Department of Homeland Security puts the onus of policing counterfeit goods on e-commerce hubs like Amazon, eBay and Alibaba.
“This evidently shows that e-commerce platforms are not only engaging in malpractices but are also promoting counterfeit and pirated goods, and even in their home country, the US, the Trump government has taken cognizance of such a matter. Now, CAIT will also ask the Government of India to bring in such a policy for the Indian e-commerce market,” said CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.
He said a CAIT delegation will meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the Traders’ Conference today at 3.30 pm at Kedar Nath Sahani Auditorium, Delhi. While drawing his attention to the US policy recommendations, it will also urge him to implement a similar policy in India.
According to the Global Brand Counterfeiting Report, global sales of counterfeits are growing at 15 per cent per annum and is estimated to touch $1.82 trillion in 2020. The share of e-commerce is stated to be 25 per cent of this number.
Khandelwal said the National E-commerce Policy, which is expected to be announced by June, should address the problem of counterfeit goods. “If the US can take this action why can’t the Indian government take the same action to refurbish the image and nature of the Indian e-commerce market?” he asked.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Last Friday, the Indian currency (INR) ended the session at 71.33 versus previous week’s close of 71.08, ...
Sharp rise in slippages, steep divergence and weak core performance are a cause for worry
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...