CavinKare launches 'Bacto-V' brand of disinfectants

In its effort to fight the spread of coronavirus, FMCG Major CavinKare announced the launch of the Bacto-V brand of disinfectant products.
Bacto-V (short form of Bacteria to Viruses) disinfectant protects families by killing 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses., the company said in a press statement.
“Under Bacto-V, we are launching two products – Gadget Disinfectant for gadgets and Surface Disinfectant for disinfecting multiple surfaces,” Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Director & Chief Executive Officer – Personal Care & Alliances, CavinKare was quoted in the statement.
“We are proud that Bacto-V gadget disinfectant, our flagship product, is one of the first launches by a major player in India in gadget sanitizing category and has been specially formulated for disinfecting expensive gadgets,” he added.
The company said, in today’s smart world, gadgets and more importantly the mobile phones travel with people everywhere, from workstations to bathrooms to kitchens and shops and the gadget surfaces, in general, can be dirtier than any other surfaces.
“Bacto-V Gadget Disinfectant is one of the most needed solutions to exclusively disinfect gadgets,” the company said.
Besides, the company also said that disinfecting touchable surfaces is also the need-of-the-hour as viruses and other germs can stay for long hours on surfaces like metal, glass, doorknobs and even car interiors that can cause infections.
“All of a sudden, this pandemic has shown us the importance of cleaning and disinfecting in day-to-day life in order to reduce the spread of illness,” Vijayaraghavan said.
The company also added that the gadget disinfectant and multi-surface disinfectant would be available to consumers across various channels including Kirana stores, modern trade and e-commerce platforms. While the multi-surface disinfectant spray is available in 180 ML (₹120) and 250 ML (₹165) SKUs, gadget disinfectant is available in 100 ML SKU priced at ₹249.
