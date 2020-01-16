CCI to probe JSW Paints’ complaint against Asian Paints

LG G8s ThinQ Review: An interesting, if slightly dated phone
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered investigation against Asian Paints for using its dominant position to allegedly prevent JSW Paints from entering the market. In the interim order, it has directed the Director General to investigate and submit a report within 60 days.
Since last January, JSW Paints has approached several dealers in Bengaluru, Hubli, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hyderabad and Chennai explaining its proposed pricing, benefits to dealers in terms of tinting and delivering the paints. It had also offered dealers margins and incentives. In order to confirm dealer's interest, JSW Paints had asked them to pay ₹1 lakh as advance to be set off against the launch orders.
JSW Paints in its complaint with CCI said immediately after its launch, Asian Paints targeted dealers/distributors/retailers partnering JSW Paints, directing them to stop the deal with the company and thus, curtailed the supplies.
It also asked dealers to remove display of JSW Paints products and threatened dealers to stop discretionary discounts.
Following this, many dealers stopped dealing with JSW Paints, despite depositing initial payment ₹1 lakh, it said.
JSW Paints alleged that it was denied access to dealers, which is essential for operating in the market, due to punitive action taken by Asian Paints against the dealers.
The company faced problems in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. With plans to launch its products in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat soon, JSW Paints believe that Asian Paints would take coercive action against the dealers for denying dealers access to the company and so has sought intervention of CCI.
For the fear of losing Asian Paints' dealership, certain dealers in Karnataka decided to discontinue purchase of JSW Paint’s products. In order to get Asian Paints supply, a dealer gave a written assurance that he would never sell JSW Paint’s products, said the company in its complaint.
In Chennai, many dealers were directed by Asian Paints not to attend JSW Paint’s retailers launch meet. At least 12 dealers did not place any order with JSW Paints fearing reprisal from Asian Paints.
In 2015-16, JSW Paints said when Nippon entered the decorative paints market in Chennai, Asian Paints took similar action against the dealers who entered into commercial relationship with Nippon.
CCI has taken into account the top four operators – Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Akzo Nobel – who enjoy about 80 per cent market share, with Asian Paints enjoying a dominant position for years.
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...