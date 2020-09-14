Chywanprash makers expected to see spike in demand with govt guidelines

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
With the Health Ministry inducting Ayush practices in the management protocol for Covid-19 recovered patients, companies that make Ayurvedic products such as Chywanprash are expected to witness a huge boost in demand.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, companies such as Baidyanath Ayurved, Dabur India and Patanjali Ayurved have been witnessing massive demand for Chywanprash.
Anurag Sharma, Executive Director, Baidyanath Ayurved said, “We are already witnessing strong uptick in demand for our products such as Chywanprash and Ashwagandha not only from India but also from international markets. We are ramping up production and we are also in the process of setting up a new plant in Jhansi.”
The Health Ministry in a statement has said that the protocol provides an integrated holistic approach for patients of Covid to care at home and is not meant to be used as preventive and curative therapy. ‘At the individual level, immunity promoting Ayush medicine as per the advisories already released by the Ayush Ministry is recommended, subject to consultation with a qualified practitioner.,” the statement added.
Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India said that these government guidelines will help in boosting the popularity and demand for Ayurvedic products which have immunity-boosting properties. In the April-June period, Dabur India reported a seven-fold growth for Dabur Chywanprash .
“On the one hand, we have enhanced production of our existing immunity building products like Dabur Chyawanprash and are ensuring uninterrupted supplies of these products. We are also expanding the penetration and distribution of these products. We have strengthened our healthcare portfolio with the introduction of a range of new Ayurvedic products like Giloy Ras, Amla Juice, Giloy-Neem-Tulsi juice, Tulsi drops, Haldi drops to meet the growing consumer need,” Malhotra said.
The Health Ministry has also recommended mild and moderate exercises like Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation.
Patanjali Ayurved’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala said that the company has so far witnessed nearly 400 per cent jump in demand for immunity-boosting products.
The Health Ministry released these guidelines as it observed that after acute Covid-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing.
