CK Motors preparing to roll out commercial EVs

Tirupur-based CK Motors, which recently unveiled a range of electric scooters and bicycles, is now gearing up to launch electric commercial 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler vehicles.

The vehicles are currently under testing.

The company’s current offering include electric bicycles with a range of 60 km per charge, moped capable of speeds of 35 km/hour and range of 60 km/charge and two variants of electric scooters with speed of 35 km/hr and 65 km/hour and range of 85 km and 116 km/charge.

The company’s manufacturing plant at Thekkalur in Tirupur district is expected to commence operations in the next couple of months.

CK Motors is set to launch its first Experience Centre and exclusive dealership with Spark EV on November 11, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director C Chandrasekar and Joint Managing Director C Krishnakumar said here today.

CK Motors has technical collaboration with Hyderabad-based start-up Pure EV for manufacture of electric vehicles.

The sales of these electric 2-Wheelers and patented Lithium batteries would commence at Spark EV and expand to Gobichettipalayam and Pollachi very soon, the promoters said.