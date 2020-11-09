CK Motors preparing to roll out commercial EVs

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Tirupur-based CK Motors, which recently unveiled a range of electric scooters and bicycles, is now gearing up to launch electric commercial 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler vehicles.
The vehicles are currently under testing.
The company’s current offering include electric bicycles with a range of 60 km per charge, moped capable of speeds of 35 km/hour and range of 60 km/charge and two variants of electric scooters with speed of 35 km/hr and 65 km/hour and range of 85 km and 116 km/charge.
The company’s manufacturing plant at Thekkalur in Tirupur district is expected to commence operations in the next couple of months.
CK Motors is set to launch its first Experience Centre and exclusive dealership with Spark EV on November 11, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director C Chandrasekar and Joint Managing Director C Krishnakumar said here today.
CK Motors has technical collaboration with Hyderabad-based start-up Pure EV for manufacture of electric vehicles.
The sales of these electric 2-Wheelers and patented Lithium batteries would commence at Spark EV and expand to Gobichettipalayam and Pollachi very soon, the promoters said.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...