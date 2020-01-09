Companies

Coffee Day defaults on repayment of loans to banks, others

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

Coffee Day Enterprises on Thursday said it has defaulted on payment of loans taken from banks and others.

In a notice to stock exchanges, the coffee chain said it had defaulted on loans worth ₹280 crore taken from banks and financial institutions.

The default on interest payment on these loans was ₹1.8 crore.

The total default on interest payment on loans worth ₹200 crore raised from instruments such as NCDs and NCRPs was ₹8 crore.

