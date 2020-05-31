Covid-19: Godrej Appliances enables offline stores to set up digital presence

Godrej Appliances has begun working with offline retailers to help them become digitally-enabled, as consumers are increasingly choosing to shop online due to safety concerns in Covid-19 times. This move also comes at a time when the offline retailers are saddled with large inventories especially for cooling products due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The leading consumer appliance player is assisting them to set up Facebook Business pages to showcase and sell their products. The company has already created Facebook Business pages for over 2,300 trade partners.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice-President, Godrej Appliances, said, “By June-end, we believe nearly 25,000 retailers will have a digital presence through Facebook under this initiative. The purpose is to help offline retailers become self-reliant in conducting business through the digital channel. With changes in consumer behaviour, the entire ecosystem needs to be digitally-enabled.”

Remote selling initiative

The company is also assisting the retailers to establish their presence on Google My Business to make them easily discoverable to consumers. “We will be witnessing offline and online channels getting more and more integrated in the coming times. So we have also been registering our exclusive brand outlets on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon to help them get more business from the online space,” Nandi said.

In addition, Godrej Appliances has also launched video-assisted remote selling initiative. Under this initiative, customers are given live demo through a video call at a scheduled time by the brand’s store-based advisors. They can then choose their payment options and get doorstep delivery of the appliances.

The company has also been assisting offline retailers to get equipped with contact-less payment solutions such as PineLabs’ e-POS and adoption of other digital technologies.

Pent-up demand for ACs

Talking about demand trends, Nandi said, “We are witnessing pent-up demand for ACs and cooling products with rising temperatures. But it will be very difficult for the AC industry to make complete recovery in line with last year sale trends.”