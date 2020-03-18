COVID-19: RIL asks employees to work from home till March 31

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has asked most of its employees to Work From Home (WFH) till March 31, joining the bandwagon of other firms who have provided such facilities.

“We are now migrating to an agile WFH environment effect start of working hours on Wednesday, March 18, until March 31,” an internal letter emailed to all employees said.

Function and business heads of RIL will issue guidelines for WFH, while a separate advisory will be issued to all employees at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, who are working for mitigation of COVID-19.

“We encourage everyone to work from home. In case the nature of your work is such that it cannot be performed from home, then you may be required to come to office. In addition, we will maintain minimum strength at workplace to ensure business continuity,” the letter said.

Reliance Group employs nearly 5 lakh personnel.

RIL has urged employees to “embrace digital and smart-working technologies” but asked them to be patient till systems and working cadence stabilise.

While it will be normal working hours for personnel Working From Home, employees have been asked to stay connected over Outlook, MS Teams and enterprise platforms. Tutorials on how to stay digitally connected while WFH is also shared on LinkedIn for employees to access.

For personnel who are required to be physically present in office, due to their business-critical roles, the company has implemented high standards of sanitation and hygiene, it said.

“Be assured that your safety at the workplace is our highest priority,” the letter said, adding, RIL is working around-the-clock to implement every measure to enhance employee safety.

For nearly a month now, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries has been chairing meetings every second to third day to take stock of the impact of coronavirus on its half-a-million employees and business.

“Being connected and ensuring the availability of daily home utilities is critical. RIL has ensured subscribers stay connected on RJio network and have kept important retail outlets open so consumers can purchase important utilities. The retail service is available online as well,” an RIL spokesperson said.

RIL, which has businesses spread across energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail and telecommunications, also provided guidelines on WiFi, IT connectivity and medical support guidelines for employees working from home.

