COVID-19: RIL asks employees to work from home till March 31

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has asked most of its employees to Work From Home (WFH) till March 31, joining the bandwagon of other firms who have provided such facilities.
“We are now migrating to an agile WFH environment effect start of working hours on Wednesday, March 18, until March 31,” an internal letter emailed to all employees said.
Function and business heads of RIL will issue guidelines for WFH, while a separate advisory will be issued to all employees at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, who are working for mitigation of COVID-19.
“We encourage everyone to work from home. In case the nature of your work is such that it cannot be performed from home, then you may be required to come to office. In addition, we will maintain minimum strength at workplace to ensure business continuity,” the letter said.
Reliance Group employs nearly 5 lakh personnel.
RIL has urged employees to “embrace digital and smart-working technologies” but asked them to be patient till systems and working cadence stabilise.
While it will be normal working hours for personnel Working From Home, employees have been asked to stay connected over Outlook, MS Teams and enterprise platforms. Tutorials on how to stay digitally connected while WFH is also shared on LinkedIn for employees to access.
For personnel who are required to be physically present in office, due to their business-critical roles, the company has implemented high standards of sanitation and hygiene, it said.
“Be assured that your safety at the workplace is our highest priority,” the letter said, adding, RIL is working around-the-clock to implement every measure to enhance employee safety.
For nearly a month now, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries has been chairing meetings every second to third day to take stock of the impact of coronavirus on its half-a-million employees and business.
ALSO READ: RIL starts thermal screening of visitors, employees
“Being connected and ensuring the availability of daily home utilities is critical. RIL has ensured subscribers stay connected on RJio network and have kept important retail outlets open so consumers can purchase important utilities. The retail service is available online as well,” an RIL spokesperson said.
RIL, which has businesses spread across energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail and telecommunications, also provided guidelines on WiFi, IT connectivity and medical support guidelines for employees working from home.
ALSO READ: Nasscom seeks easing of Work From Home norm for a month as COVID-19 cases surge
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...