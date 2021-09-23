‘Cultural adaption, ensuring trust key for success of digitisation’

The pandemic has pushed organisations to go for digital transformation in order to ensure business continuity. Though they had been planning for a digital transformation prior to the pandemic, they had to fast-forward their plans.

But they need to factor in the cultural changes within the organisation and building trust among the employees and ecosystem players by ensuring security, according to Avinash Prasad, Vice-President and Head (Managed Security Services and Content Delivery Network) of Tata Communications.

“Digital transformation is well underway in India, but cultural change should accompany it. Training the workforce to adapt to a new way of working is just as important as investing in the latest technologies,” he said quoting a report that Tata Communications prepared.

The report, titled ‘The road to recovery — Leading in a Digital-First World,’ said that organisations should communicate the importance of digital-first to all their members and embed a positive attitude towards it in the business culture.

“Not everybody was prepared (for digital transformation when the pandemic hit). They were pushed to do so. In some cases, there was a lag in security preparations,” he told BusinessLine.

Stating that building trust was very important, he said businesses should secure these channels by investing in cybersecurity and finding a way to communicate these measures to the customers to other stakeholders.

The report, based on a survey of 750 C-suite executives (which includes 150 from India), suggested that India’s business ecosystem had plenty to do to transform the majority of its firms into successful digital-first operators.

India findings

The report said about 98 per cent of firms in India were yet to achieve digital-first goals and over 51 per cent felt that cybersecurity was their most crucial development area.

About 40 per cent of the business in the country are expected to become ‘digital trailblazers’ (most successful digital-first operators) in the next 12-24 months.

About 81 per cent of them said, they were yet to enable their workforces to work productively anywhere as against 69 per cent globally.