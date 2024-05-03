Dabur India has said that Badshah Masala’s spice products comply with FSSAI norms for the domestic market, and international export consignments are screened by the Spice Board of India. It added that spice products for international markets undergo steam sterilisation, and there is an in-house micro lab for microbial testing of batches.

Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India, said, “ We are in compliance with the norms of FSSAI set for the domestic market and the Spice Board of India for the international markets.” He added that ethylene oxide is not part of FSSAI’s norms so the company does not use radiation when servicing the domestic market and conforms to FSSAI’s regulations.

Malhotra pointed out that, as far as international markets are concerned, all of the company’s spices consignments undergo through screening by the Board before being sent to any market. He added that the company’s export consignments meet the prescribed limits for ethylene oxide radiation set up by the Board.

“ We have also set up an in-house micro lab. We do steam sterilization, which is the preferred method for sanitising the entire product,”Malhotra said.

These remarks come as India’s spice brands MDH and Everest have been facing criticism from international regulators. Last month, Hong Kong suspended the sale of three products of MDH and one product of Everest over the alleged presence of ethylene oxide, following which Singapore decided to recall one product of Everest.

Meanwhile, the FSSAI is testing and sampling packaged spice products from various brands.