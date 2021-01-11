Danone India eyes new export markets in South-East Asia

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Danone India (a French foods company) is looking at new export markets in South East Asia for its home-grown adult nutrition supplement, Protinex.
Acquired from Wockhardt in 2012, Protinex has been one of flagship brands for Danone here in India.
Post an entry into Thailand last year, new markets such as Singapore and Malaysia are now being explored. Other regional markets that are being looked at include Vietnam and Myanmar. Protinex is also present in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
According to Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India, healthy-ageing is seen as a growing consumption category in the South-east Asian region. Thailand has seen good traction with increasing queries from other regional markets.
“We are looking at other South-East Asian markets for Protinex now. Malaysia and Singapore are obvious choices,” he told BusinessLine. To a specific query on whether European markets are being explored, Bakshi said, “There are no immediate plans.”
According to him, Danone will ramp up presence in India — across segments such as adult nutrition, healthy ageing and child and infant nutrition. Global brands from the French multinational’s stable will be introduced.
R&D has been ramped up for coming up with India-specific formulations and offerings.
Consumerisation of offerings are happening as premium offerings like Protinex – sales of which were predominantly driven by pharmacy and medical shops – is now being pushed across retail channels.
Low unit priced offerings — a mainstay in the Indian retail markets — are also being explored and pilots are being run in select geographies.
“There is a new launch happening every year. It could be a new variant or pack size or a new brand. Digital advertising and influencer marketing has been ramped up significantly,” he said.
Despite exiting the dairy and water businesses in India over the last few years, the country continues to be amongst the top two growth markets for the French multinational.
Post the pandemic, the increased focus on health and immunity have helped the company grow in double digits, which is expected to sustain.
Also read: Danone India to flex muscle in adult nutrition category with Protinex
Except during April and May — when supply chain and logistics were hit — sales saw northward movement from June. For the September quarter, sales grew better than pre-Covid times. Current indications (for December quarter) suggest sales are better than pre-Covid levels.
“We were growing at high single digits earlier. Post Covid, we are witnessing double digit growth. There is an increasing focus on health and healthy living and it opens up new opportunities for us,” he added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...