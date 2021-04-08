Digital transformation:Infosys to collaborate with ArcelorMittal

Infosys on Thursday announced a strategic long -term collaboration with leading steel and mining company ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal has chosen Infosys to help accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

A press statement from the company said through this engagement, Infosys will work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around next-generation application management services to optimise, stabilsze, and transform ArcelorMittal’s IT landscape.

Infosys will also establish a robust, modern Business Process Management (BPM) service in ArcelorMittal Europe’s Business Center of Excellence (BCoE) shared services centre. The collaboration will further strengthen Infosys’ presence in Europe and will enable Infosys to maximise synergies across the ArcelorMittal Group worldwide.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “the need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent in the manufacturing sector.”