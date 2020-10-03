Dollar Industries commissions 4 MW solar power plant in Tirupur

Dollar Industries has commissioned a 4MW solar power plant at its manufacturing facility in Tirupur. The plant is a part of Dollar’s “Green Mission” initiative.

The company has invested Rs 18 crore on this project and the payback period is expected to be 5 years. The generating capacity of the plant is 75 lakh power units/ annum.

This listed company is into making apparels under the brand “Dollar” and said to hold 15 per cent market share in the organised segment.

Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries said the company installed the solar plant not merely to reduce cost, but make the spinning unit in Tirupur sustainable and self-reliant.

“The cost of power to produce one kilogram of cotton yarn works out to Rs 27- 28. The installation of the solar plant is expected to feed almost 50 per cent of the daily consumption at the spinning unit besides helping to curb carbon-dioxide emission by 9000 kg/ per day with sustainable environment. The project is in line with our commitment to develop renewable production capabilities.”

“The plant has been commissioned by Indway Power Energy Pvt Ltd. The power generated from the solar plant would primarily be used for our spinning unit, and the excess if any would be utilised to feed the dyeing unit, located at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Perundurai,” said Binay Kumar Gupta, Executive Managing Director and Promoter, Dollar Industries.