Dollar Industries commissions 4 MW solar power plant in Tirupur

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Dollar Industries has commissioned a 4MW solar power plant at its manufacturing facility in Tirupur. The plant is a part of Dollar’s “Green Mission” initiative.
The company has invested Rs 18 crore on this project and the payback period is expected to be 5 years. The generating capacity of the plant is 75 lakh power units/ annum.
This listed company is into making apparels under the brand “Dollar” and said to hold 15 per cent market share in the organised segment.
Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries said the company installed the solar plant not merely to reduce cost, but make the spinning unit in Tirupur sustainable and self-reliant.
“The cost of power to produce one kilogram of cotton yarn works out to Rs 27- 28. The installation of the solar plant is expected to feed almost 50 per cent of the daily consumption at the spinning unit besides helping to curb carbon-dioxide emission by 9000 kg/ per day with sustainable environment. The project is in line with our commitment to develop renewable production capabilities.”
“The plant has been commissioned by Indway Power Energy Pvt Ltd. The power generated from the solar plant would primarily be used for our spinning unit, and the excess if any would be utilised to feed the dyeing unit, located at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Perundurai,” said Binay Kumar Gupta, Executive Managing Director and Promoter, Dollar Industries.
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...