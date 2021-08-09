Dollar Industries profit rises 40% in June quarter

Hosiery and knitwear maker, Dollar Industries Ltd, witnessed an over 40 per cent growth in net profit at ₹23 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared with ₹16 crore during same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 28 per cent at ₹205 crore (₹159 crore) during the quarter under review.

EBITDA grew by over 25 per cent at ₹36 crore against ₹29 crore during same period last year.

According to Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries, despite the market conditions yet to pick up full steam due to Covid restrictions, the Q1 results has met the company’s expectations.

“With a robust plan in place with a focus on the key segments, we expect the coming quarters to be buoyant,” he said in a press statement.