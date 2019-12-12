Dubai’s Danube Home to take e-comm route in India

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Danube Home, the furnishing and interiors business arm of Dubai-based Danube Group, will soon sell its products online in India. The firm, which opened its maiden store here last year, will start tapping the e-commerce opportunity by offering products on sites such as Amazon in the first quarter of 2020.
“By June 2020, we will have our own e-commerce window,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube group, told BusinessLine.
He said the firm will take a call on expanding its presence in the country next year after assessing the progress.
“We have invested about ₹50 crore so far here. After we firm up our expansion plans, we might invest ₹150 crore, about ₹30 crore each on smaller stores,” he said.
He, however, said that the final call on investments and expansion would be made after six months when it completed the assessment of its business in the country.
He claimed that it achieved 90 per cent of the target that it set it for itself for the store.
“We are targeting a growth of 25 per cent in the second year,” he said, without commenting on the revenues it earned in the first year.
“We would like to focus on the e-commerce business as it is expanding steadily in the country. This window would help us reach out to the growing number of millennials that are mostly shopping online,” Shubhojit Mahalanobis, General Manager of Danube Home, has said.
The firm, which has stores in over 22 countries, has tied up with over 20 vendors from Telangana, Gujarat, Mumbai and some other places in north India for manufacture of products to its standards.
The firm said it is planning to increase its exports in home decor and home furnishing products from Indian craftsmen and make it available to markets in the Gulf region.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...