Duncan Engineering resumes ops at Pune plant

Auto component maker Duncan Engineering on Monday said it has resumed operations at its Pune plant after temporary suspension of manufacturing activities due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“The company is resuming its manufacturing operations with effect from April 19, 2021, at our plant situated at... Pune with all the necessary precautionary hygiene and safety measures,” the company said. It said it will take all necessary precautions, adopt social distancing and other safety measures and will abide by all government/local administration guidelines for prevention and containment of Covid-19 for resuming operations of the above plant.

Last week, the company said manufacturing activities in the Pune plant had been temporarily suspended from April 15-30, 2021.

Duncan Engineering manufactures industrial pneumatics and automotive and off-highway tyre valves. The company offers tyre tube valves, valve accessories, valve extensions, garage and in-plant service equipment, tubeless tyre valves, and tyre repair products.