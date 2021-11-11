E-comm aggregator Evenflow acquires Chennai-based sports and fitness brand Xtrim

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Evenflow Brands Tech Pvt Ltd, an aggregator of third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms, has acquired Xtrim, a Chennai-based sports and fitness brand.
This is Evenflow’s third acquisition within a month, after baby brand BabyPro and online sustainable products seller Rusabl.
Founded by former Uber executive Utsav Agarwal in 2021, Evenflow acquires online sellers in the range of $200,000-1.5 million per brand.
It acquired Xtrim for an upfront amount based on EBITDA multiple valuations and performance earnouts over three years.
Founded by Asghar Ali and Sathish Kumar in 2016, Xtrim is a digital-first brand selling sports, fitness, and outdoor accessories such as gym gloves, joint wraps and belts. The company also has a manufacturing unit, which is not part of the acquisition.
Sports retail in India is growing at a CAGR of 12 per cent.
With Xtrim’s acquisition, Evenflow aims to create an affordable home-grown brand for Indian and international buyers, it said.
Evenflow’s co-founder and VP-Acquisitions Pulkit Chhabra said, “The sports and fitness category has witnessed massive growth as people become more health-conscious and workout-from-home is becoming the new normal... we’re excited about providing customers premium-quality fitness products at competitive prices.”
“Xtrim is a fabulous addition to our portfolio. We have the vision of building this into a top sports and fitness accessories brand on e-commerce,” said Utsav Agarwal, co-founder and CEO.
Evenflow expects Xtrim to record 20x growth over the next three to four years.
Xtrim’s founders, Ali and Kumar, said in a joint statement, “The idea behind the brand Xtrim is to offer world-class fitness products that are essentially ‘Made in India’.”
“During our discussions with Evenflow, we found a lot of synergies like our strength in manufacturing coupled with Evenflow’s expertise in the e-commerce space, and expect to leverage those.”
