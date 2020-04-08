Essar Foundation to provide 1.25 million meals, one lakh medical supplies for Covid-19 relief

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
In the wake of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Essar Foundation has committed to providing 1.25 million (12.5 lakh) meals to the affected communities.
Kaustubh Sonalkar, Group President Human Resource, Essar, and CEO – Essar Foundation said: “Our efforts have been focussed on reaching out to the most vulnerable communities. Being part of the Government of Maharashtra Corona Control CSR Group, we are able to coordinate directly with the state machinery and work jointly with leading groups.”
“We also have tie-ups with several companies and non-profits to consolidate structured relief efforts by identifying communities and responsibly directing funds. The Essar Covid-19 Relief Fund is committed to support various groups that are in need of funding. We have reached out to Essar employees and senior leadership to contribute to the fund,” he said.
Essar Foundation has already provided 665,000 (6.65 lakh) meals to communities in need across Maharashtra; including frontline doctors, Mumbai Police Force, slum dwellers, daily wage earners, women with a background of domestic violence and transgenders.
It has also earmarked 20,000 meals per day to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund routed to marginalised and disadvantaged communities. In addition, Essar has committed to provide over 100,000 medical supplies to frontliners combating Covid-19
"Essar Foundation is focussed on providing support to the larger community—from supplying PPEs, masks and ventilators to hospitals to providing food to labourers who are finding themselves in a difficult position. Many of these efforts have already been set into motion and we plan to do a lot more for the community so that we play our part in being good corporate citizens," said Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital.
