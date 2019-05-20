Eveready appoints Joint CFOs

The country’s largest dry cell battery maker, Eveready Industries India Ltd, has appointed two Joint Chief Financial Officers.

The move comes even as the BM Khaitan-led Williamson Magor Group, the holding company of Eveready, is on the lookout for a strategic partner for the dry-cell battery major.

In a stock market notification, the company said the appointments come as a part of the career succession plan of employees.

Eveready has named Indranil Roy Chowdhury, Senior Vice-President – Finance, and Bibhu Ranjan Saha, Senior Vice-President - Accounts & Banking, as joint CFOs “with immediate effect”. Suvamoy Saha, the previous CFO, will be a whole-time director.

The dry-cell battery major will convene a board meeting on May 27 to announce its Q4 earnings and annual results.