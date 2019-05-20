Companies

Eveready appoints Joint CFOs

The country’s largest dry cell battery maker, Eveready Industries India Ltd, has appointed two Joint Chief Financial Officers.

The move comes even as the BM Khaitan-led Williamson Magor Group, the holding company of Eveready, is on the lookout for a strategic partner for the dry-cell battery major.

In a stock market notification, the company said the appointments come as a part of the career succession plan of employees.

Eveready has named Indranil Roy Chowdhury, Senior Vice-President – Finance, and Bibhu Ranjan Saha, Senior Vice-President - Accounts & Banking, as joint CFOs “with immediate effect”. Suvamoy Saha, the previous CFO, will be a whole-time director.

The dry-cell battery major will convene a board meeting on May 27 to announce its Q4 earnings and annual results.

Eveready Industries India Ltd
