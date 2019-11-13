Eveready Q2 profit dips 25% to ₹18.38 crore

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Eveready Industries, the country’s largest dry-cell battery maker, saw an over 25 per cent decline in standalone net profit to ₹18.38 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹24.66 crore. According to the company, the year-ago-period saw a windfall credit of approximately ₹5 crore that was on account of reversals for wage provisions of its closed Chennai manufacturing unit.
Since there has been no such windfall this quarter, profitability was lower.
Total income during the quarter under review was ₹365 crore, down by 7 per cent, year-on-year. The turnover in lighting segment dipped 20 per cent dip to ₹63 crore, while in the appliance segment, it stood at ₹15.5 crore, down 41 per cent.
According to a press release issued by Eveready, the income was lower than the year-ago-period because of “weak consumption demand” and discontinuance of the packet tea segment. The packet tea business was sold to Madhu Jayanti International for a consideration of ₹6 crore.
“However, core categories of batteries and flashlights did not degrow in the quarter (July-September).
“The segment of lighting and appliances was significantly affected because of supply constraints and price corrections that had to be taken to augment demand,” it said in the release.
In fact, EBITDA margin for the battery segment was 21 per cent, primarily on account of reduced implementation of quality standards and reduced imports from China. Flashlights had a margin of 17.8 per cent.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...