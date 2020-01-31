Eveready sells Hyderabad plot for ₹100 crore

Eveready Industries has informed the stock exchange that it has executed an ‘Agreement for Sale’ of its Hyderabad plot at ₹100 crore.

According to the notice, sale deed was executed with Nuland Technologies, for the sale of land at Moula Ali Industrial Development Area, in Hyderabad. Eveready had announced the sale in August 2019. Proceeds are likely to be used towards reduction of debt, market sources said.