Companies

Eveready sells Hyderabad plot for ₹100 crore

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

Eveready Industries has informed the stock exchange that it has executed an ‘Agreement for Sale’ of its Hyderabad plot at ₹100 crore.

According to the notice, sale deed was executed with Nuland Technologies, for the sale of land at Moula Ali Industrial Development Area, in Hyderabad. Eveready had announced the sale in August 2019. Proceeds are likely to be used towards reduction of debt, market sources said.

Published on January 31, 2020
Eveready Industries India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BEL to showcase its might at DefExpo-2020