Everstone Capital appoints Vibhor Kumar Talreja as Managing Director

K R Srivats New Delhi | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

Talreja moves from Temasek India to Everstone

Everstone Capital, an investment group that focuses on India and South East Asia, has appointed Vibhor Kumar Talreja as a Managing Director. He will lead the financial services sector amongst other responsibilities.

Prior to joining Everstone, Vibhor was with Temasek India for over 12 years. As a Director at Temasek, he led decision making on investments and divestments of over $2 billion each across both private & public transactions.

Vibhor, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore, has actively covered Financial Services, Industrials/Consumer, Real Estate & Telecom. He has also worked with renowned global and Indian companies such as JM Morgan Stanley and Tata Administrative Services.

Everstone Capital, which is headquartered in Singapore, has worldwide presence with offices in India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru), Mauritius, London and New York. It has investments in several companies across various sectors such as food & beverage, healthcare, financial services, logistics, and ITeS. Everstone's investments include IndoStar Capital, Modern Foods, F&B Asia (Burger King India, Burger King Indonesia, and Domino’s Indonesia), Ritu Kumar, YLG Salons and Sahyadri Hospitals.

