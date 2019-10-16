Exide forays into manufacture of e-rickshaws

Lead-acid battery major Exide Industries Ltd said it is foraying into the manufacture of e-rickshaws.

Its e-rickshaw brand ‘Exide Neo’ was launched on Wednesday.

It will be initially launched in select markets and then introduced across the country in a phased manner, Exide Industries MD and CEO Gautam Chatterjee said.

“The e-rickshaw sector has seen phenomenal growth in the country over the past few years. We have been an integral part of it since its inception through our offerings of lead-acid batteries. We see a tremendous opportunity in the sector,” he said.

Exide is one of the first branded battery makers that had brought out products exclusively for this sector.

“The e-rickshaw market, despite its exponential growth, had an absence of a large organised sector player,” its Deputy Managing Director Subir Chakraborty said.