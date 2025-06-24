Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, Globe Civil Projects IPO & Kalpataru IPO Day 1, HDB Financial Services IPO Updates: These three mainboard IPOs and one SME IPO of Icon Facilitators have opened for public subscription from today. They conclude on June 26, 2025. HDB Financial Services IPO will open on June 25, 2025.

IPO details

The ₹852.53 crore Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases opened at ₹380 – Rs 400 price band. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Padam Kumar Agarwala, and up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Varun Agarwal.

Kalpataru Ltd, one of the prominent real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Maharashtra (MMR) and present across all its micro-markets in MMR, opened its initial public offering at a price band of ₹387-414.

Globe Civil Projects IPO, to raise ₹119.00 crore, opened for the public. Shares will be listed no the BSE and the NSE. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. The IPO price band is set at ₹67 to ₹71 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 211.

The initial public offering (IPO) of HDFC Bank’s non-bank arm, HDB Financial Services, will open on June 25, 2025. The issue size is ₹12,500 crore, and the price band has been fixed at ₹700 to ₹740 per equity share.

