IPO News GMP Day 1 Highlights: Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 6.83x, Kalpataru 9%, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases 7%, HDB Financial Services IPO opens tomorrow

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, Globe Civil Projects IPO & Kalpataru IPO Day 1, HDB Financial Services IPO Updates: Follow live updates

By Team BL

Updated - June 24, 2025 at 04:44 PM.
3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background - 3D Rendering

3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background - 3D Rendering | Photo Credit: porcorex

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, Globe Civil Projects IPO & Kalpataru IPO Day 1, HDB Financial Services IPO Updates: These three mainboard IPOs and one SME IPO of Icon Facilitators have opened for public subscription from today. They conclude on June 26, 2025. HDB Financial Services IPO will open on June 25, 2025.

IPO details

The ₹852.53 crore Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases opened at ₹380 – Rs 400 price band. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Padam Kumar Agarwala, and up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Varun Agarwal.

Kalpataru Ltd, one of the prominent real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Maharashtra (MMR) and present across all its micro-markets in MMR, opened its initial public offering at a price band of ₹387-414.

Globe Civil Projects IPO, to raise ₹119.00 crore, opened for the public. Shares will be listed no the BSE and the NSE. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. The IPO price band is set at ₹67 to ₹71 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 211. 

The initial public offering (IPO) of HDFC Bank’s non-bank arm, HDB Financial Services, will open on June 25, 2025. The issue size is ₹12,500 crore, and the price band has been fixed at ₹700 to ₹740 per equity share.

  • 16:20 | June 24, 2025

    Kalpataru IPO Live: Choice Broking recommends subscribing for long-term

  • 16:15 | June 24, 2025

    Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Live: Booked 0.07 times as at 4.09 pm 

    • QIBs: NIL
    • NIIs: 0.04 times
    • Retail: 0.12 times

    Total 0.07 times 

  • 16:14 | June 24, 2025

    Kalpataru IPO Live: Booked 0.08 times so far 

    Kalpataru IPO has been subscribed 0.08 times as at 4.09 pm on June 24. 

    • NIIs: 0.08 times
    • Retail: 0.31 times
    • Employee portion: 0.17 times

    Total: 0.08 times 

  • 16:13 | June 24, 2025

    Globe Civil Projects IPO live: Subscribed 6.20 times

    Globe Civil Projects IPO has been subscribed 6.20 times as at 4.06 pm.

    • QIBs: 8.06 times
    • NIIs: 6.13 times
    • Retail: 5.17 times

    Total: 6.20 times

  • 15:45 | June 24, 2025

    Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty end with marginal gains

    After soaring to 83,018.16, Sensex ended 158.32 pts or 0.19% positive at 82,055.11 and Nifty 50 settled 72.45 pts or 0.29% up at 25,044.35.

  • 14:49 | June 24, 2025

    Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Live: Booked 0.06 times as at 2.45 pm

    • QIBs: NIL
    • NIIs: 0.02 times
    • Retail: 0.10 times

    Total 0.06 times

  • 14:48 | June 24, 2025

    Kalpataru IPO Live: Booked 0.07 times so far

    Kalpataru IPO has been subscribed 0.07 times as at 2.42 pm on June 24.

    • NIIs: 0.07 times
    • Retail: 0.26 times
    • Employee portion: 0.14 times

    Total: 0.07 times

  • 14:14 | June 24, 2025

    Globe Civil Projects IPO Live: Booked 5.13x

    Globe Civil Projects IPO has been subscribed 5.13 times as at 2.09 pm on June 24.

    • QIBs: 8.05 times
    • NIIs: 4.36 times
    • Retail: 3.79 times

    Total : 5.13 times

  • 14:10 | June 24, 2025

    HDB Financial Services IPO to open on June 25; price band set at ₹700–740

    The initial public offering (IPO) of HDFC Bank’s non-bank arm, HDB Financial Services, will open on June 25, 2025. The issue size is ₹12,500 crore, and the price band has been fixed at ₹700 to ₹740 per equity share.

    Bid details

    The anchor investor bidding date is June 24, and the IPO will close on June 27, 2025. Bids can be made for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples of 20 shares thereafter.

    “The total offer size of equity shares with face value ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹125,000 million (₹12,500 crore) comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹25,000 million (₹2,500 crore) and Offer for sale of equity share aggregating up to ₹ 100,000 million (₹10,000 crore),” the company said in a statement.

  • 13:56 | June 24, 2025

    Kalpataru IPO live: View from Gaurav Garg, Lemonn Markets Desk

    “Kalpataru Limited’s IPO presents a high-conviction bet on brand strength in Mumbai real estate, supported by a sizable project pipeline and significant land bank. The company’s green development credentials and operational focus add merit to its long-term positioning.

    However, the success of this offering will rest on the company’s ability to deliver profitable growth, reduce leverage, and compete effectively against better-capitalized peers. Risk-averse investors may await more consistent earnings visibility post-listing, while aggressive investors looking for turnaround stories with strong asset backing may find this IPO compelling.”

    - Gaurav Garg, Lemonn Markets Desk

  • 13:30 | June 24, 2025

    IPO News live: SEBI nods for GNG Electronics IPO

    GNG Electronics Limited, India’s largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT Devices overall, both globally and in India with significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2024, has received SEBI approval for their IPO.

    The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares of face value of ₹2 each aggregating up to ₹ 450 Crores and an offer for sale of up to 51,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each. The offer for sale comprises up to 35,000 equity shares by Sharad Khandelwal, up to 35,000 equity shares by Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal and up to 50,30,000 equity shares by Amiable Electronics Private Limited.

    Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited) and JM Financial Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.

  • 13:30 | June 24, 2025

    IPO News live: Omnitech Engg files IPO papers with SEBI, aims to raise Rs 850 crore - PTI

  • 13:23 | June 24, 2025

    HDB Financial Services IPO Live: Bajaj Broking says IPO suitable for investors with a 3–5 year horizon

  • 13:19 | June 24, 2025

    Stock market live updates: Mid-market | Sensex, Nifty 50 up 1% on Israel-Iran ceasefire; Jio, Adani Ports lead gainers, defence stocks BEML, Midhani, GRSE tank

    Top movers today June 24: Sensex, Nifty 50 up 1% on Israel-Iran ceasefire, Jio, Adani Ports lead gainers, defence stocks BEML, Midhani, GRSE tank

    Top gainers and losers today: Shares of Jio Financial Services, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Shriram Finance and Tata Steel led the gainers of Nifty 50 in the mid-trading session. Meanwhile, ONGC, NTPC, Power Grid, IndusInd and BEL were the only laggards. All Adani stocks in green. Defence stocks tank except Cyient DLM and Solar Industries.

  • 13:17 | June 24, 2025

    HDB Financial Services IPO live: IPO opens tomorrow | Bajaj Broking recommends subscribing to the issue for long-term

  • 13:11 | June 24, 2025

    Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Live: Booked 0.05 times as at 1.06 pm

    • QIBs: NIL
    • NIIs: 0.02 times
    • Retail: 0.08 times

    Total 0.05 times 

  • 12:01 | June 24, 2025

    Kalpataru IPO Live: Tepid response

    Kalpataru IPO has been subscribed 0.04 times as at 11.57 am on June 24. 

    • NIIs: 0.04 times
    • Retail: 0.16 times
    • Employee portion: 0.09 times

    Total: 0.04 times

  • 11:58 | June 24, 2025

    Globe Civil Projects IPO Live: fully subscribed 

    Globe Civil Projects IPO has been subscribed 1.35 times as at 11.54 am on June 24. NIIs have been booked 1.83 times, retail portion 1.98 times. QIBs were NIL.

    IPO concludes on June 26, 2025.

  • 11:56 | June 24, 2025

    Globe Civil Projects IPO live: Smart Sync Services recommends buy for long-term

    Globe Civil Projects Ltd offers a balanced risk-reward proposition. It is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s infrastructure growth, backed by solid project credentials, experienced leadership, and a strong order book. Yet, to truly unlock long-term value, the company must actively pursue diversification—both in client base and geography—while improving working capital efficiency and reducing subcontractor reliance. Investors with a medium-to-high risk appetite and a long-term horizon may find this IPO an attractive opportunity, provided these structural risks are managed effectively post-listing. 

    - Smart Sync Services 

  • 11:41 | June 24, 2025

    Globe Civil Projects IPO Live: Arihant Capital recommends neutral rating 

    Valuation and view: 

    Globe Civil Projects is actively pursuing growth by tapping into India’s thriving infrastructure sector, driven by major government initiatives like the GatiShakti plan. The company strengthens its foothold in the construction market by focusing on government contracts, which make up 64.75% of its INR 6,691.02 Mn order book as of FY25. With its expertise in building schools, railway infrastructure, and hospitals, company expands its reach while using in-house engineering and MEP skills to deliver projects efficiently. Its scalable approach and solid financial growth, with a 7.82% revenue CAGR from FY22 - FY24, position it as a strong player in meeting India’s infrastructure needs. At the upper band of INR 71, the issue is valued at an EV/EBITDA of 11.8x, based of annualized FY25 EBITDA of INR 524 Mn and a P/E ratio of 17.88x, based on a FY25 EPS of INR 4. We are recommending a “Neutral” rating for this issue.

    - Arihant Capital

  • 11:07 | June 24, 2025

    Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Live: Booked 0.02 times as at 11 am

    • QIBs: NIL
    • NIIs: 0.01 times
    • Retail: 0.04 times

    Total 0.02 times

  • 10:54 | June 24, 2025

    IPO Listing live: Eppeltone Engineers locked in upper circuit after 90% premium debut

    Eppeltone Engineers stock locked in upper circuit of ₹255.35, after listing on NSE Emerge at ₹243.20 against the IPO price of ₹128.

  • 10:37 | June 24, 2025

    Globe Civil Projects IPO Live: Subscribed 54% 

    Globe Civil Projects IPO has been subscribed 54% as at 10.36 am on June 24.

    The NIIs have been subscribed 0.79 times, retail portion 0.73 times. QIBs were NIL at that time.

  • 10:31 | June 24, 2025

    Kalpataru IPO live: Booked 0.01 times as at 10.30 am

    • NIIs: 0.01 times
    • Retail: 0.06 times
    • Employee reserved: 0.05 times
    • QIBs: NIL

    Total 0.01 times

  • 09:22 | June 24, 2025

    Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today; know all details here

    The Rs 852.53 crore Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases opens today at Rs 380 – Rs 400 price band. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Padam Kumar Agarwala, and up to 56,56,565 equity shares by Varun Agarwal.

    The IPO closes on June 26.

    Investors can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

  • 09:21 | June 24, 2025

    Kalpataru IPO opens today at Rs 387-414 price band

    Kalpataru Limited, one of the prominent real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Maharashtra (MMR) and present across all its micro-markets in MMR, will open its initial public offering on Tuesday at a price band of ₹387-414

    Bids can be made for a minimum of 36 Equity Shares and multiples of 36 Equity Shares thereafter. The company plans to raise ₹1,590 crore through the IPO, which is entirely an fresh issue.

    The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is one Working Day prior to Bid/Issue Opening Date, that is, Monday, June 23, 2025. The Bid/ Issue Closing Date will be on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

  • 09:21 | June 24, 2025

    Stock market live updates: Market open | Sensex, Nifty 50 up 1%

    Indices up 1%. Sensex climbed 875.03 pts or 1.07% to 82,771.82 after opening at 82,534.61 against the previous close of 81,896.79, and Nifty 50 gained 252.50 pts or 1.01% to 25,224.40.

  • 09:18 | June 24, 2025

    Globe Civil Projects IPO opens with price band of ₹66–71 per share

    Globe Civil Projects IPO to raise ₹119.00 crore will open today for the public. Shares will be listed no the BSE and the NSE. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. Globe Civil Projects IPO price band is set at ₹67 to ₹71 per share.

    The minimum lot size for an application is 211. 

    Globe Civil Projects Limited raised ₹35.70 crore through its anchor book on June 23, 2025, with participation from six entities comprising AIFs and FPIs. Chanakya Opportunities Fund I, a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) managed by StepTrade Share Services, was allotted 21% of the anchor portion. Other investors include Malaysian investment bank Maybank, Benani Capital, Steptrade Capital, Lords Multigrowth Fund and Compact Structure Fund.

Published on June 24, 2025

