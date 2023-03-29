Fitch Ratings has flagged concerns over governance weaknesses in the Adani Group at the sponsor level and group entities that expose even stable cash-generative non-restricted companies such as Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to higher contagion risks.

The risks could affect the financial flexibility of the companies if they are not addressed properly, it added. “Our lower governance assessment now constrains their ratings at ‘BBB-’,” it said.

The rating agency said that most of the senior debt at the Adani Group’s rated Indian entities as of end-December 2022 were offshore and largely secured, with US dollar bonds that will mature only from mid-2024.

“The liquidity position at all rated entities or restricted groups would benefit from cash flow generation from January 2023 to March 2024, adding to the cash balances in end-December 2022,” it said.

Fitch said that contagion risk was lower for restricted groups whose credit profile was supported by structural enhancements, such as a defined cash waterfall and limits on the incurrence of additional debt.

