The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Tuesday sought clarification from the Adani Group on a media report that raised questions about the release of the pledged shares of the group companies.

All the Adani group stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday after a report in a news portal claimed that the banks haven’t released a large portion of the promoter shares, contradictory to the claims made by Adani Group over the past two months of having repaid about $2.15 billion under its margin-linked share-backed debts. The Adani Group’s response to the stock exchanges is awaited.

Meanwhile, five of the group companies including Adani Wilmar (-4.9%), Adani Power (-5%), Adani Total Gas (-5%), Adani Transmission (-5%) and Adani Green Energy (-5%) hit lower circuits with only sellers on the counter. Flagship Adani Enterprises fell the most by 7 per cent, while Adani Ports and SEZ ended lower by 5.6 percent on Tuesday.

The other Adani Group portfolio firms such as ACC and Ambuja Cements lost 4.2 per cent and 3 percent respectively, while media company NDTV lost nearly 5 per cent from previous close.

The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended nearly flat with loss of 0.2 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively, at the levels of 16951.7 and 57,613.7 points.