E-commerce company Flipkart has expanded its footprint with the launch of its grocery fulfilment centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, offering next-day grocery deliveries to local consumers.

This is the second such centre for the company after Vijayawada. It will generate about 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, while improving livelihood opportunities of several small businesses, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and local farmers in the region.

The 77,000 sq ft fulfilment centre will deliver 8,000 orders a day in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram.

“We offer a range of over 6,000 products from categories such as dairy, eggs, chocolates, staples, and FMCG products,” Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said.

“Andhra Pradesh is a fast-growing market for us, and consumers are increasingly moving to online shopping for their daily grocery needs. Our new fulfilment centre in Visakhapatnam will address this growing demand as we offer a broad array of superior-quality groceries at a great value to consumers on the next day,” Hari Kumar G, Vice President, Head of Grocery, Flipkart, said in a statement on Wednesday.