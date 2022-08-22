Flipkart sets up first fulfillment centre in AP

With a view to improve time-to-deliver its products, e-commerce company Flipkart has opened its first grocery fulfillment centre in Vijayawada.

The one-lakh sq ft facility, with a storage capacity of 22 lakh units, will employ 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.

‘SMBs, farmers to benefit’

“This will help thousands of small and medium businesses and farmers get access to market over the e-commerce platform. This will help the company serve 400 PIN codes in Andhra Pradesh,” a top Flipkart official said.

The fulfillment centre will cover key geographies such as Kakinada, Mandapeta, Palakol, Rajahmundary, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, which is surrounded by AP but belongs to Puducherry.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh were present at the inauguration of the facility at Gannavaram.

“The facility will further expand Flipkart’s supply chain network and enable doorstep delivery of groceries across Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country,” Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice-President (Grocery) of Flipkart, said in a statement on Monday.